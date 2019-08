× Expand The Oldies Show The Oldies Show

The Oldies Show in Concert

August 24, 2019 7:00 PM

A sock hop party featuring The Oldies Show, a nine piece band from the Saratoga / Albany area playing the much loved music of the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or click here to purchase online. https://tannerypondcenter.org/