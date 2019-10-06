OLV Autumn Dinner

Randy Pulsifer Our Lady of Victory Autumn Dinner 2019

This year’s Autumn Dinner will take place Sunday, October 6, 2019, from Noon until 5:00 pm at the Parish Center. Call (518) 578-1068 (take outs or delivery 12-4). Please call during the day of the dinner.

Menu: Spaghetti (Gluten-Free Available) with Meat/Meatless Sauce, Salad and Rolls, Brownies & Ice Cream. $9.00 adults / $8.00 seniors (60 & over) $5.00 under 12, Under 5 free Big Ticket Raffle—Huge Country Store