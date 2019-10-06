OLV Autumn Dinner
Our Lady of Victory Parish Center 4917 South Catherine Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Randy Pulsifer
This year’s Autumn Dinner will take place Sunday, October 6, 2019, from Noon until 5:00 pm at the Parish Center. Call (518) 578-1068 (take outs or delivery 12-4). Please call during the day of the dinner.
Menu: Spaghetti (Gluten-Free Available) with Meat/Meatless Sauce, Salad and Rolls, Brownies & Ice Cream. $9.00 adults / $8.00 seniors (60 & over) $5.00 under 12, Under 5 free Big Ticket Raffle—Huge Country Store