OLV Autumn Dinner

to Google Calendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00

Our Lady of Victory Parish Center 4917 South Catherine Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

This year’s Autumn Dinner will take place Sunday, October 6, 2019, from Noon until 5:00 pm at the Parish Center. Call (518) 578-1068 (take outs or delivery 12-4). Please call during the day of the dinner.

Menu: Spaghetti (Gluten-Free Available) with Meat/Meatless Sauce, Salad and Rolls, Brownies & Ice Cream. $9.00 adults / $8.00 seniors (60 & over) $5.00 under 12, Under 5 free Big Ticket Raffle—Huge Country Store

Info

Our Lady of Victory Parish Center 4917 South Catherine Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Community Events, Family Events
518-561-1842
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - OLV Autumn Dinner - 2019-10-06 12:00:00