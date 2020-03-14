On the Center Lawn - Cabin Fever Edition!

Come to the Center for a fun afternoon of family entertainment, outdoor activities for all ages and a fabulous blues concert.

Lakeside School at Black Kettle Farm presents a free puppet show for children and their families! “The Legend of Tree Water” will begin at 11:30 a.m.

After the puppet show, reclaim the lawn from winter's grasp for some fun in the snow. A snowman contest with prizes will be the goal for the day. If the snow does not cooperate, a different family activity will be offered. Families are also welcome to bring snowshoes or cross-country skis to explore the Social Center and Hale property. Free hot dogs will be on the grill from 12:30-2:30 and hot cocoa will be available.

Adults are invited to try platform tennis in a free introductory clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come try this fun outdoor winter activity and receive a huge discount if you decide to become a member that day. Adults may bring their children aged 12 and up to the clinic. No special gear is needed!

Warm up with the blues and hot beverages at our 3 p.m. coffeehouse featuring William Lee Ellis and Steve Feinbloom!

All activities and performances are free, with donations gratefully accepted for food and drink.

For more activities or information visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or contact the Center at 518-873-6408 or info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.