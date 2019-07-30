Free Concert: Rick Davies Thugtet

The Thugtet is an exciting and high-energy band specializing in Latin and Funk music. The group consists of veteran players and young lions from the North Country. They play various selections from Davies’ three Internationally-known CD recordings as well as a variety of cover songs.

Free Summer Performances! On Tuesday nights in July the Social Center presents a children's performance at 6 pm and a lawn concert at 7 pm – rain or shine.

Bring a lawn chair! Performances will be moved indoors if necessary.

Papa Duke's BBQ will be on site 5:30-7:30!

More info: https://www.elizabethtownsocialcenter.org/summer-concerts