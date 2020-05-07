Online Farmers' Market Curbside Pick-Up in Middlebury, VT

Connect directly to your food producers while maintaining social distancing! This is the Middlebury curbside delivery site of ACORN's Virtual Farmers' Market.

If you have ordered for delivery to a distribution site, you MUST pick up your order during the designated time-slot or your order will become a donation to HOPE. ACORN cannot store your orders or transport them.

If you’ll be picking your order up from this distribution site, please follow the social distancing protocol: