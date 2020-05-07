Online Farmers' Market Curbside Pick-Up in Middlebury, VT
Hosted by Addison County Relocalization Network (ACORN)
Hannaford Career Center 51 Charles Ave, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Connect directly to your food producers while maintaining social distancing! This is the Middlebury curbside delivery site of ACORN's Virtual Farmers' Market.
If you have ordered for delivery to a distribution site, you MUST pick up your order during the designated time-slot or your order will become a donation to HOPE. ACORN cannot store your orders or transport them.
If you’ll be picking your order up from this distribution site, please follow the social distancing protocol:
- Do not get out of your car
- Roll down your window and provide your last name
- Roll down back passenger side window
- Someone will bring your order to your car with mask and gloves