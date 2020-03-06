Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies "

to Google Calendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00

Park Theater 14 Park Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Open Door Mission - one of the most requested items at the OpenDoor is "New" Adult T's and Underwear. So come bring a package and Rock the Streets 80's Style! All 80's music with DeeJay Dubray and the 1 Stop Pony Band!! Drop your draws at the collection bin and Rock the Streets. Tix $30 adv $40 night of. Proceeds (and underwear) benefit the OpenDoor of Glens Falls. Park Box Office 518-792-1150 or Park Online. Fundies For Undies!

Info

Park Theater 14 Park Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Entertainment Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
518-792-1150
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies " - 2020-03-06 19:00:00