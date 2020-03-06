Open Door Mission "Fundies For Undies "

Open Door Mission Open Door Mission of Glens Falls "Rock the Streets" Fundies For Undies! Bring a Package of New Adult T's or Underwear. Drop them at our collection bin and then rock the night away 80's Style!

Open Door Mission - one of the most requested items at the OpenDoor is "New" Adult T's and Underwear. So come bring a package and Rock the Streets 80's Style! All 80's music with DeeJay Dubray and the 1 Stop Pony Band!! Drop your draws at the collection bin and Rock the Streets. Tix $30 adv $40 night of. Proceeds (and underwear) benefit the OpenDoor of Glens Falls. Park Box Office 518-792-1150 or Park Online. Fundies For Undies!