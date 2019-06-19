Open Forge Night with Steve Gurzler

Adirondack Folk School Open Forge Night

Open Forge Nights Are Back By Popular Demand!

Get an introduction to the art of blacksmithing by visiting Adirondack Folk School on any of our OPEN FORGE nights for an amazing demonstration by Expert smith Steve Gurzler. Observing the demonstration is free and open to the public. For those who want to try their hand at blacksmithing and forge an item at open forge, there is a $20 fee to cover the cost of materials, and safety precautions must be followed – including hard shoes with no open toes, long pants, goggles (supplied) and gloves (supplied). Demos begin at 6:30 PM on the following dates:

Wednesday, June 19

Wednesday, July 17

Wednesday, August 21

Wednesday, September 18

Wednesday, October 16