Open Forge Night with Steve Gurzler
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Adirondack Folk School
Open Forge Nights Are Back By Popular Demand!
Get an introduction to the art of blacksmithing by visiting Adirondack Folk School on any of our OPEN FORGE nights for an amazing demonstration by Expert smith Steve Gurzler. Observing the demonstration is free and open to the public. For those who want to try their hand at blacksmithing and forge an item at open forge, there is a $20 fee to cover the cost of materials, and safety precautions must be followed – including hard shoes with no open toes, long pants, goggles (supplied) and gloves (supplied). Demos begin at 6:30 PM on the following dates:
Wednesday, May 15
Wednesday, June 19
Wednesday, July 17
Wednesday, August 21
Wednesday, September 18
Wednesday, October 16