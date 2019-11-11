Open House and Community Collection Day

The Adirondack Experience will host a free open house event and community collecting day on November 11, 2019, from 10:00-4:00 in support of the ADKX 2020 seasonal exhibition From Wilderness to Warfront: The Adirondacks and World War II. This exhibition, planned to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, is devoted to the connections between Adirondack people and the global conflict.

To help enhance the materials and stories featured in the exhibition, ADKX is reaching out to community members throughout the Adirondacks who personally remember the War and its impact on the region, or who have direct accounts from family members or others who were involved. On this Veterans Day 2019, the Museum invites people to bring materials (or photos of materials) and stories that may relate to this exhibition.

If someone is interested in contributing but unable to attend, the museum requests people contact museum staff at ADKXWWII@theadkx.org.

The ADKX store will host a special sale and event for this day only, and the museum’s signature exhibition Life in the Adirondacks will be open for all visitors.

Anyone who provides stories or lends or donates objects that are accepted for use will be recognized in the exhibition and invited to a preview event in May 2020.

For information or questions, please email ADKXWWII@theadkx.org.

To make a gift to support this important exhibition, please call (518) 352-7311, extension 130.