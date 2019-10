Erika Bailey, courtesy of the Adirondack Foundation Children in the Sprouts Day Care Program play in the rain.

Visit with Lakeside School's programs to see the magic of outdoor play at its best. Families can take this chance to watch our Sprouts Day Care, Forest PreK/KIndergarten, or Elementary Program. Contact Maeve at admin@lakesideschoolinessex.org or call (518) 963-7385 to RSVP.