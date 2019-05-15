Open House at NCCC Ticonderoga

North Country Community College - Ticonderoga campus 11 Hawkeye Trail, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Join us for an open house at the college's Ticonderoga campus. Learn how you can begin or return to college at any age. Meet with our faculty and staff, and discover our programs and opportunities. Whether this is your first time considering college, or you're looking to go back to advance your career possibilities, this is the chance to learn what North Country Community College can do for you! For more, visit https://www.nccc.edu/tiopen

Info

North Country Community College - Ticonderoga campus 11 Hawkeye Trail, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, Family Events
888-TRY-NCCC
