Katelyn Chevier Event poster

Love singing? Want to win some cash? Come down to Open Mic night on March 14th and enjoying singing in front of a great group of friends & neighbors to your favorite song!

The stage not your thing? Join the audience & enjoy a great meal by DaCy Meadow at 5:30 pm.

The show starts at 6:30 pm!

$100 prize for Best Youth

$100 prize for Best Oldster

Sign up with WestportTalent@gmail.com!