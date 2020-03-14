Open Studio: Artist Elizabeth Zunon

The Hyde Collection Join Artist-in-Residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio to celebrate the art of Dox Thrash.

Join Artist-in-Residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio to celebrate the art of Dox Thrash. Participants will create images inspired by Thrash’s mastery of form, line, and shadow. A different technique will be explored at each of three monthly sessions led by Zunon.

$15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.