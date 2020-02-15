Open Studio: Artist Elizabeth Zunon

Lent by the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art, Scranton, PA, courtesy of Dolan/Maxwell. Open Studio with Elizabeth Zenon

Open Studio

10:30 am–1 pm Saturday, February 15

Join artist Elizabeth Zunon for Open Studio to create a watercolor inspired by Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint. Participants will use salt, sand, and sponges to create textures similar to the appearance of Thrash’s carborundum mezzotint. Bring your own photo for inspiration or create from the artworks of Thrash.

$15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.

10:30 am–1 pm Saturday, February 29

Join Artist-in-Residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio to celebrate the artwork of Dox Thrash. Participants will create images inspired by Thrash’s mastery of form, line, and shadow. A different technique will be explored at each of three monthly sessions led by Zunon.

