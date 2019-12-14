Open Studio: Bookmaking

Back by popular demand, join Museum educator Jenny Hutchinson in the Art Studio to try your hand at bookmaking. Participants will learn to make a decorative artist book used for presenting special mementos, pictures, or as a perfect holiday gift. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
518-792-1761
