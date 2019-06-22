Open Studio – Focus on Design

Inspired by John Sloan’s artworks, join artist-in-residence Takeyce Walters for a workshop that will focus on how to compose an interesting plein air painting using the elements of design. Emphasis on structure, rhythm, and balance will be reviewed. Students will work en plein air to create their own artwork with guidance from the instructor. Demos and one-on-one critiques will be provided. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.