Open Studio – Focus on Design

to Google Calendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 iCalendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Inspired by John Sloan’s artworks, join artist-in-residence Takeyce Walters for a workshop that will focus on how to compose an interesting plein air painting using the elements of design. Emphasis on structure, rhythm, and balance will be reviewed. Students will work en plein air to create their own artwork with guidance from the instructor. Demos and one-on-one critiques will be provided. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Educational Events
518-792-1761
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00 iCalendar - Open Studio – Focus on Design - 2019-06-22 10:30:00