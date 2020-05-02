Opening Day at Fort Ticonderoga!

Fort Ticonderoga A crowd looks on as a group of British soldiers fire their muskets.

Opening day! Experience the blend of history and natural beauty like nowhere else when you visit Fort Ticonderoga! Explore 2000 acres of America’s most historic landscape located on the shores of Lake Champlain and nestled between New York’s Adirondack and Vermont’s Green Mountains. Create lasting memories as you embark on an adventure that spans centuries, defined a continent, and helped forge a nation.

Every day is an event at Fort Ticonderoga and every year is a new experience. This year, Fort Ticonderoga debuts a new chapter in its story. Explore the year 1774 during the peacetime garrison life in British North America on the eve of the Revolutionary War. Thrill at the power of artillery and crackle of muskets through daily weapons demonstrations and explore programs, new exhibits, gardens, historic trades, and other family adventures across the scenic historic property. New special events, major exhibits, and reenactments in 2020 make Ticonderoga a bucket-list American destination to explore history on a grand scale.

Fort Ticonderoga is open daily May 2-October 31, 2020.