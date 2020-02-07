Opening Reception: Brandon Artists Guild Student Art Show

Art: Rachael Sweeney, Lothrop School Banner for the Brandon Artists Guild Student Art Show.

Our annual Student Art Show takes over the gallery from February 7 - March 1, 2020! It's always the most exuberant show on our calendar, a freewheeling celebration of the visual arts in our local schools. All are welcome at an opening reception for the artists, art teachers, family and friends on Friday February 7 from 5 -7pm.