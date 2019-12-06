Opening Reception: Gingerbread House Exhibit

Vermont Folklife Center 88 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

The Vermont Folklife Center will host an opening reception from 4 – 6 pm on December 1st for the annual Gingerbread House Competition. The theme this year is Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.

The exhibit will be open daily, Monday - Saturday from 10-5 through December 21st. They are closed on Sundays.

Entry Categories:

  • Adult Professional
  • Adult Amateur
  • Children
  • Family 12 years and older
  • Family 11 years and younger
  • Organization
  • People's Choice
  • Best In Theme

Vermont Folklife Center 88 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
