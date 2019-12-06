Opening Reception: Gingerbread House Exhibit
Vermont Folklife Center 88 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
The Vermont Folklife Center will host an opening reception from 4 – 6 pm on December 1st for the annual Gingerbread House Competition. The theme this year is Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.
The exhibit will be open daily, Monday - Saturday from 10-5 through December 21st. They are closed on Sundays.
Entry Categories:
- Adult Professional
- Adult Amateur
- Children
- Family 12 years and older
- Family 11 years and younger
- Organization
- People's Choice
- Best In Theme