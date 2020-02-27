Opening Reception - Juried Show: Inspired by Great Artists

Join us for the opening of the Gallery @ LPCA's spring juried show, Inspired by Great Artists! This show pays tribute to the artists from any medium (not just visual arts) that have helped artists from the region on their creative journey. Using the work of Great Artists as inspiration, local artists are invited to create new work that displays a figurative, literal or thematic reinterpretation of their inspiration. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit will run from Thursday, February 27 through Saturday, April 11.