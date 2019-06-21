Opening Reception - Karla Van Vliet: Scored Paintings

Karla Van Vliet Version 2 Karla Van Vliet

The Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater presents Karla Van Vliet: Scored Paintings

On display June 21-August 4, 2019

Come visit the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater for an opening reception to display the work of Karla Van Vliet. In her art, Karla Van Vliet uses a technique that she created to have the look and feel of an etching. This process incorporates aspects of both painting and drawing as she scores the surface of the painting and then applies and removes paint, over and over, with the paint filling in the scoring to create line and form. She works with several recurring patterns and images that resonate for her.

There will be a food truck from Tourterelle outside the Town Hall Theater during the reception.