Opening Reception: Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory

Mahaney Arts Center, Lower Lobby

Join Assistant Professor of History of Art and Architecture Erin Sassin as she considers not only the Bauhaus’s far-reaching influence on the practice and teaching of art, design, and architecture, but also its enormous social and political impacts. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, followed by a special performance by Assistant Professor of Music Matthew Taylor and Assistant Professor of Dance Laurel Jenkins. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.

Wassily Kandinsky, Kleine Welten VIII, woodcut, 1922. Loan from the Sabarsky Foundation.