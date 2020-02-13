Opening Reception: Weimar, Dessau, Berlin: The Bauhaus as School and Laboratory

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Lower Lobby

Join Assistant Professor of History of Art and Architecture Erin Sassin as she considers not only the Bauhaus’s far-reaching influence on the practice and teaching of art, design, and architecture, but also its enormous social and political impacts. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, followed by a special performance by Assistant Professor of Music Matthew Taylor and Assistant Professor of Dance Laurel Jenkins. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.

Wassily Kandinsky, Kleine Welten VIII, woodcut, 1922. Loan from the Sabarsky Foundation.

