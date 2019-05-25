Opening Weekend with Schroon Lake EMS

SLEMS Opening Weekend is the unofficial start of summer in Schroon Lake

Celebrate the start of summer with Schroon Lake EMS at the Town Park. Festivities include a Red, White & Blue Bake Sale and Dessert contest, inflatable obstacle course for kids, meet Boo Boo Bear the Squad Mascot, free goodie bags, Hands-Only CPR demonstrations, membership info, blood pressure checks and more.