Opening Weekend with Schroon Lake EMS

Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870

Celebrate the start of summer with Schroon Lake EMS at the Town Park. Festivities include a Red, White & Blue Bake Sale and Dessert contest, inflatable obstacle course for kids, meet Boo Boo Bear the Squad Mascot, free goodie bags, Hands-Only CPR demonstrations, membership info, blood pressure checks and more.

Info

Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-932-1241
