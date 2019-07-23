Glens Falls Hospital Opioid-Sparing Pain Control for Surgery Presentation

Please join Dr. Arthur Smith, Chief of Anesthesia, as he presents new methods in anesthesia that provide pain control during and after surgery with limited or no need for narcotic pain medication.

Each year, over 30 million surgeries are performed in the United States. The majority of cases can be done as an outpatient and, as new techniques are developed, that number can only increase. In addition, while the use of opioids has long been a mainstay of anesthesia care, concerns about the opioid crisis have many patients concerned about what can be done to minimize their exposure.

Dr. Smith, who is also a National Medical Director with Envision Physician Services, will discuss the new advances in anesthesia that can provide rapid recovery with minimal or no use of opioids for your surgery. These safe and effective techniques are already being utilized at Glens Falls Hospital.