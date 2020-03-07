Original Physical Comedy featuring "Tongue Honey"

Suggested donation $10, students/children free

The Recovery Lounge Artists in Residence (Tongue Honey) have been working and playing this past week developing an original evening of performance. A zany camping trip turns terrifying after several disappearances occur in this variety-style night of alternative physical comedy. Drawing on aspects of vaudeville, French clown, and the horror-theater style of the Grand-Guignol, Brooklyn theater company Tongue Honey (here last year as "Project Mercury") returns to present a one-night-only workshop of brand new material guaranteed to make you feel something you’ve never felt before. Or maybe... you've felt it too many times.

Featuring: Lucy Livingston, Michael Galligan, Adriana Hillas, and Justin Picado

Music composed & performed by Robert Fernandez

Directed by Bailey Nassetta