Original Physical Comedy featuring "Tongue Honey"

Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987

Suggested donation $10, students/children free

The Recovery Lounge Artists in Residence (Tongue Honey) have been working and playing this past week developing an original evening of performance.  A zany camping trip turns terrifying after several disappearances occur in this variety-style night of alternative physical comedy.  Drawing on aspects of vaudeville, French clown, and the horror-theater style of the Grand-Guignol, Brooklyn theater company Tongue Honey (here last year as "Project Mercury") returns to present a one-night-only workshop of brand new material guaranteed to make you feel something you’ve never felt before. Or maybe... you've felt it too many times. 

Featuring: Lucy Livingston, Michael Galligan, Adriana Hillas, and Justin Picado

Music composed & performed by Robert Fernandez

Directed by Bailey Nassetta

Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987
