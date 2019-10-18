Our Town Theatre Group performs "The Uninvited" by Tim Kelly

The Uninvited is an old-style ghost story that takes place on the craggy coastline of Connecticut in a decaying house called Cliff End. A brother and sister fall in love with the place, despite talk of “disturbances” in the house and a tragic death on the cliffs. The brother refuses to believe the local talk, after all it’s 1960 and he’s not superstitious. But then things begin to happen. Soon it becomes clear that an evil force within the house means to drive their neighbor Stella to the same tragic end suffered by her mother. And they decide to uncover the house’s secrets. The house has a mysterious past and the past may just be repeating itself.

The cast includes Rebecca Bammert (Hudson Falls), Kim Smith (Wevertown), John Gable (Lake George), Dennis Wilson (Chestertown), Barbara Westbrook (Indian Lake), Robin Jay (North River), Trish Gardner (Minerva), Maryann Sauro (Chestertown), Eduardo Muñoz (Minerva) and Judy Stafford (North Creek) with Mary Randall Stage Managing, Arthur Gruen as Production Manager, Eric Potter back again as Technical Director and Designer handling set, lights and sound and Robin Jay once again making everyone look good as Costume Designer.

Performances are Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 pm and Sunday. October 20 at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $12 and $8 for students through 12th grade. To reserve tickets please call the OTTG Ticket line at 518-406-8840 or email your ticket order toTickets@ottg.org. There will be a post-show reception and meet and greet with the actors and crew following the Friday, October 18, evening performance.