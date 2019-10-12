"Out of the Attic" Antique Appraisal

Antique specialist Ted Comstock will be available to the public to give verbal appraisals of household treasures during the Clinton County Historical Association and Museum’s annual “Out of the Attic” fundraiser.

For $5 per object, Comstock will appraise furniture, china, glass and other home decor; camp items such as pack-baskets, fishing tackle and snowshoes; as well as photographs, books, prints and paintings. Please, no quilts, jewelry, stamps or coins and a limit of 5 items is suggested.

All proceeds go to the Clinton County Historical Association.