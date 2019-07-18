Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro

Google Calendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00

Horicon Community Center 6604 State Route 8, Brant Lake, New York 12815

Outdoor Movie Event, Thurs. 07/18/19 (Rain date  07/25/19) at Horicon Community Center Parking Lot. The Horicon Free Library is showing My Neighbor Totoro (Rated G) an award winning animated feature film. The movie  follows two sisters as they move to a new home. They encounter playful characters in the house and nearby forest, notably the cuddly creature known as Totoro. Movie starts at sunset (approx 8:00 pm). Running time 86 minutes. Bring your own seating. 

Info

Horicon Community Center 6604 State Route 8, Brant Lake, New York 12815 View Map
Family Events, Film & Movie Events, Kid Friendly Events
Google Calendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro - 2019-07-18 20:00:00