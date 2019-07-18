Outdoor Movie Event: My Neighbor Totoro

Outdoor Movie Event, Thurs. 07/18/19 (Rain date 07/25/19) at Horicon Community Center Parking Lot. The Horicon Free Library is showing My Neighbor Totoro (Rated G) an award winning animated feature film. The movie follows two sisters as they move to a new home. They encounter playful characters in the house and nearby forest, notably the cuddly creature known as Totoro. Movie starts at sunset (approx 8:00 pm). Running time 86 minutes. Bring your own seating.