Owl Banding

Hosted by Vermont Fish & Wildlife

Dead Creek Wildlife Refuge 966 VT-17, Addison, Vermont 05491

Learn why we band owls and some of the techniques that are used. This is a popular evening and participants are asked to attend only one of the two dates. Come for the evening or just half an hour.

Location: Near Snake Mountain. Approximately 1.5 miles east on route 17 from the intersection of Route 17 and 22A in Addison (goo.gl/maps/CS5XXjUszT62). There will be signage as you near the location.

Info

