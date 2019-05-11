Pablo Picatso & Salvador Doggy Shelter Pet Art Show Opening

Pablo Picatso & Salvator Doggy

Artwork made by the shelter pets at the Tri-Lakes Humane Society will be on display from May 11 to 24 at BluSeed Studios.

The dogs, cats, and even the otter from The Wild Center have created paintings that will be framed and hung for the “Picatso and Salvador Doggy Art Show.”

The opening of the show will be held from 5:30pm to 7pm Saturday, May 11th at BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. At this fundraising event, many of the selections will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward helping take care of the cats and dogs until they are adopted.