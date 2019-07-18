Paddle Boarding Lesson

× Expand Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department Paddle Boarding

The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Paddle Board Lesson. In the lesson you will learn how to hold and use your paddle correctly, how to safely get on and off the paddle board and how to properly put lifejackets on and size them to yourself. The class is July 18, 2019 it will be held at the Cadyville Beach (2145 Route 3 Plattsburgh) from 10:00-11:30am.

Stand up paddle boarding is a fun activity you can do on oceans, lakes, rivers, and bays. It’s a great full body core workout and way to experience the beauty of the outdoors. Best of all, it’s perfect for people of all ages, body types and skill levels.

Cost is $10 if you wish to borrow a paddle board from the Town of Plattsburgh Recreation and Parks Department, it is free if you choose to bring your own paddle board. Classes are limited to the first 4 participants. Please, pre-register by calling the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860.