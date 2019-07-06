Paddle Making with Caleb Davis. #1333-0706. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Paddle Making

Come and create a traditionally-shaped cherry paddle (a classic canoe paddle, a native double kayak/sit in the bottom canoe paddle, OR a stand-up paddle-SUP) using only hand tools. After some history and an explanation of the shapes, you will pick your blank and get started! The process will be demonstrated from beginning to end to ensure that you come away with a perfect paddle. Two different adult sizes will be available for all paddles. For further details on the paddles you will be making, refer to the instructor's website at www.tremolopaddles.wcha.org. This one-day class will give you a sense of accomplishment as you complete a paddle that will accompany you on the water.

Tuition $190. Member Tuition $170. Materials fee $0.

NOTE: Students will need to contact AFS at the time of registration and tell which type of paddle they wish to make. All materials are provided. Material fees are included in price of tuition. Due to time constraints students are encouraged to bring their own lunch.