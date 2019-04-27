× Expand Photo courtesy of Rapid Media See the best paddling movies of the year.

See the best canoe and kayak adventure films from around the world at the Paddling Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Tickets are $12 in advance at www.northernforestcanoetrail.org, or $15 ($10 for students) at the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Adirondack Lakes and Trails, NRS, and the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, the event is intended to help participants build connections to the larger paddling community. Proceeds benefit the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, a 740-mile network that links the waterways of New York, Vermont, Québec, New Hampshire, and Maine.