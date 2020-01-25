Paint with Me Workshop with Jackie LaCourse

In this guided painting workshop with Jackie LaCourse, you will create an 12” x 24” acrylic painting on canvas of a lovely Adirondack sunset scene. Materials are provided and all experience levels are welcome. All materials are provided. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $30 materials and course fee is required (non-refundable $10 cancellation fee). Register by January 18th by email (aic@esf.edu) or phone 518-582-2000.