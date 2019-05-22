Join us at the Library for a fun painted craft that is sure to enhance your garden this year: Painted Rock Garden Markers!

This is a free class and the library will supply and of the materials, including the rocks (you are welcome to bring your own too, if you have some favorites).

Painted rocks will last season after season and look so much better than strips of plastic sticking up everywhere. They make great gifts for that special gardener in your life too.

Bring your sense of humor and fun.

Please call or stop by to ensure we have enough supplies for everyone: 518-648-5444