Painting with Patrice

Patrice Jarvis-Weber will lead you in an acrylic painting workshop. Participants will be creating their own version of the beautiful Red Poppy painting by Georgia O'Keeffe who spent many summers on nearby Lake George. The finished painting will be 8 x 10" on stretched canvas. Come learn something new and celebrate spring! All materials are provided. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $30 materials and course fee is required. Register by April 11th by email (aic@esf.edu).