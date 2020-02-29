Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World

to Google Calendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

Oil paintings by Elizabeth MacFarland

February 29 – April 29, 2020

RECEPTION with music by jazz pianist David Spring | March 13th, 5-7 PM

Most of Elizabeth MacFarland’s recent paintings have been done within a few miles radius of where she lives in the northern Catskills. She finds inspiration and interest all around her without going far. In this way, Elizabeth practices standing still and learns to see the treasures of the natural world right in front of her. Elizabeth hopes that her paintings can serve as a window into the treasures we still have, and also perhaps as a call to protect those we are poised to lose.

A portion of all sales will benefit environmental causes.

For more info go to www.tannerypondcenter.org.

Info

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Family Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Painting in Place: Paying Tribute to Nature in a Windigo World - 2020-02-29 10:00:00