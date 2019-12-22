Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus

to Google Calendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00

Adirondack Carousel 2 Depot Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Visit and photo op with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make a candy house, unlimited carousel rides, milk & cookies, and a bedtime story. $5 per person

PLEASE NOTE: Pre-Registration is Required - Limited Seating Available. Gingerbread houses will be scheduled in 30 minute increments. Come dressed in your favorite Holiday Jammies!

518-891-9521 or operations@adirondackcarousel.org for more information and to reserve your spot! All activities, prices and offerings are subject to change at any time.

Info

Adirondack Carousel 2 Depot Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-891-9521
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00 iCalendar - Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-22 17:00:00