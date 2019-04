Knights of Columbus Council 2301

The Au Sable Forks Knights of Columbus Annual Palm Sunday Pancake Breakfast. Sunday, April 14th from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Holy Name Parish Center, Au Sable Forks, $8 Adults, $5 Children under 12. Menu: Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Sausage Gravy & Biscuit, Donuts, Coffee & Juice - ALL YOU CAN EAT!!!