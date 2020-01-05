Pancake Breakfast

Hosted by The Knights of Columbus 7248

St. Joseph's Church Parish Hall Treadwell Mills 1349 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Knights of Columbus 7248 will hold a Pancake Breakfast on January 5, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 at St. Joseph’s Church Parish Hall, Treadwell Mills Plattsburgh N.Y. The breakfast consists of pancakes (real maple syrup), French Toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, home fries, fruit cocktail, coffee, orange juice, or milk at a charge of $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children 6-12 of age. No charge for children 5 years and under.                 

