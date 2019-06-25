Panel Discussion: The Tick Crisis in the Adirondacks

Gwen Jamison Ticking Time Bomb: The Tick Crisis in the Adirondacks

With an estimated 52,000 new cases of Lyme disease in New York State in 2017 and new tick-borne diseases appearing, the concern about ticks is growing. Despite this urgent public health crisis, the state legislature quietly cut the funding for research and education on tick-borne diseases from the state budget.

To help educate our community on this issue, the Whallonsburg Grange presents a panel discussion on the growing problem of ticks on Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30. “A Ticking Time Bomb: The Tick Crisis in the Adirondacks” will include the latest scientific and medical information and time for participants to tell their own stories.

Panelists are Dr. Lee Ann Sporn, Biology Professor and Coordinator of Human Health and the Environment at Paul Smith’s College; and Dr. Keith Collins, Specialist in Infectious Disease at UVMHN-CVPH. Come get the facts and raise your voice to support restoring state funding for tick research.

The program is free. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22 (corner of Whallons Bay Road), in Essex, New York. Visit www.thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777 for more information.