Paper Quilling for Adults and Teens

Join us at the Indian Lake Library to learn the Art of Paper Quilling! Two dates: Wed. May 1st 7-9pm, and Friday May 3rd 2-4pm.

Quilling or paper filigree is an art form that uses of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs. Join us to learn the basics and create some beautiful floral designs to thank our April Showers for the work they did this Spring. The library will furnish all supplies and the classes are FREE. These 2 classes are geared toward adults and teens, but we will try to arrange one for the under 12's at a future date.

PLEASE SIGN UP SO WE CAN ENSURE ENOUGH SUPPLIES TO GO AROUND! Stop by or call 518-648-5444.