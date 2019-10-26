Paper Shredding Day

Warrensburg Town Hall 3797 Main Street, Warrensburg, New York 12885

All area residents to bring confidential documents in need of shredding to the Warrensburg Town Hall, 3797 Main Street on Saturday, October 26 from 9 am - Noon for Paper Shredding Day. Cost is $2 per box. Protect your identity and watch them being shredded. This is a wonderful opportunity to clean out your file draws and get ready for the New Year. Give your old documents a new life - recycle!

Warrensburg Town Hall 3797 Main Street, Warrensburg, New York 12885
