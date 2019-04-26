PARK THEATER TOUR

Spring 2019 brochure Spring 2019 brochure

April 26

Friday | 10am to 12pm | Park Theater, Glens Falls

The Park Theater opened on December 23, 1911, as the first movie theater in Glens Falls where the town gathered to watch silent films and vaudeville shows. After closing in 1935, the Glens Falls Post Co., publishers of The Post-Star, purchased the theater in 1937 and converted it into a printing plant. Over the years, it has been gradually improved for use as a performing arts center, rented out for occasional concerts and used to operate a movie theater. In July 2014, local developer Elizabeth Miller, president of Miller Mechanical, purchased the property. With the help of AJA Architecture and Planning and Cifone Construction Co., the Park Theater has been transformed into a state-of-the-art performing space with Doc’s Restaurant downstairs. Get an inside look into this historic theater, now a hotspot for community events and performances!

Instructor: Park Theater Staff

Price: $19

