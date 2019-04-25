Party on the Patio with "The Outcrops"

1st Party on the Patio of the year, rain or shine! 7 pm until 10 pm, 21+

The Outcrops play music with heart. They have dug their roots into rock'n'roll, blues, funk, R&B, old country and jazz. Their original music is a unique blend of these styles stemming from the same soulful soil. Cassidy Rain (vocals/guitar) and Bryan Schroeder (lead guitar) started the band in 2016 with a passion for rock’n’roll and blues music from their love of bands such as the Allman Brothers, the Grateful Dead, and blues artists such as B.B King and Buddy Guy. Since then, The Outcrops have opened for Grammy nominated blues artist, Alexis P. Suter and they have shared the stage with Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), Andy Goessling (Railroad Earth), and John Ginty (Robert Randolph Band, Allman Betts band).