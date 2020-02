Photo by Laura Carbone Paul Asbell

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

Affiliate artist Paul Asbell performs original jazz compositions from his latest CD featuring some of Vermont’s finest musicians and music faculty: Christopher Peterman, saxophones; Clyde Stats, acoustic bass; Tom Cleary, piano; and Gabriel Jarrett, drums. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168