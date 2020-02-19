Paul Lewis and Steven Osborne, Piano

none Paul Lewis and Steven Osborne

In 2003, we were the first American series to present world-renowned pianist Paul Lewis. Fast-forward 16 years: this performance marks our dear friend’s 22nd appearance on our stage. Internationally acclaimed pianist Steven Osborne is also a friend, having won our hearts in three previous Middlebury recitals. In this tour-de-force collaborative concert, Lewis and Osborne unite at the keyboard for a four-hand piano program of Fauré’s Dolly Suite, Poulenc’s Sonata for Piano Duet, Debussy’s Six épigraphes antiques and Petite suite, Stravinsky’s Trois pièces faciles, and Ravel’s Mother Goose suite. A Nelson Fund event. Reserved seating.