Pay as You Wish at The Hyde

The Hyde Collection Pay as you Wish

There’s no place like The Hyde Collection for the holidays! Throughout December, historic Hyde House is elegantly decorated with greenery and white lights for the holiday season. Better yet, the Museum offers its annual Pay as you Wish program. Attend free of charge, offer feedback about your experience and, if you so choose, make a donation to support The Hyde’s exhibitions and programming. New this year is an expanded holiday shop with books, ornaments, and specialty gifts.

MUSEUM HOURS: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday to Saturday, Noon to 5:00 pm Sunday, Closed Monday

The Hyde is closed on National Holidays.

In the event of winter weather, The Hyde Collection will post the closing on local TV stations with the school closings, our website, and Facebook.