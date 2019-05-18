Peace Picnic Hosted by Green Mountain Veterans for Peace

Join veterans and non-veterans for a Peace Picnic and Conversations beginning at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18 at Spirit In Nature in Ripton. The Will Miller Green Mountain Veterans For Peace, Chapter 57, invites you to bring your family and a picnic lunch, enjoy walking the paths, and learn about Veterans For Peace and our activities from Chapter members while sharing your ideas about how peace can best be fostered.

The event will take place at Spirit In Nature ( http://www.spiritinnature.org ), a nature path sanctuary, located in the foothills of the Green Mountains. It offers a space for ceremony, nature study, insights into religious faiths, and pathways for quiet walking and exploration and is open all hours. The Spirit In Nature parking lot is about a mile west of the Robert Frost Interpretive Path and a mile east of the Ripton Country Store, four tenths of a mile south on Goshen Road. Look for the signs on Route # 125.

“Whether you are a Veteran or not, come picnic with us. Find out what we're doing here at home in Vermont, at the Mexican border, abroad in Iraq, Korea, Vietnam, and more. See how you can join in this important work to build a culture of peace, expose the true costs of war, and heal the wounds of war. We work in solidarity with those working to end militarism, to fight racism, and to cope with climate change; remember, the biggest greenhouse gas (polluter) emitter is the US military.” BH

From 10:00am to 11:00am we will conduct our monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend the meeting and have conversations afterwards with Chapter members about how best to foster peace in the world.

At noon it will be picnic time. Bring your own picnic lunch. Some food and drinks will be provided such as cheese, apples and apple cider. Temporary bathroom facilities will be available. In case of inclement weather the event will be held at an alternate, nearby, indoor location.

Veterans For Peace is an organization of veterans and service members from all eras (and non-veteran associate members) who are committed to the cause of PEACE!

For more information about the event and our Chapter visit our website:https://wmgmvfp.wixsite.com/vermont ) or contact Richard Czaplinski, Chapter 57 president, at rczaplinski@madriver.com or at 802-496-3300 or Reg Spooner at carolynspooner275@comcast.net or at 802-349-8146.