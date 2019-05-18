Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue NNY Adoption Open House

×

Rescue Donkeys Up for Adoption, Open House! Press Release: Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue Open House. The rescue donkeys have arrived and are ready for adoption. Come to the farm and meet the rescue donkeys, Therapy donkeys, bunny, chicken and goats. Enjoy seeing the horses, peafowl, pheasants, pigeons, ducks, and alpacas! Spend the day learning all about donkeys, these amazing and often misunderstood animals. There will be a variety of fun activities, demonstrations, children's games, raffle and live music from Movin' On. You can even walk a donkey! The event is free, though donations are appreciated. All are welcome even if you are not adopting a donkey. Just come to support the wonderful work of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue and enjoy a fun filled day and a bit of donkey love. For more information on the event visit Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue Northern NY Facebook page. Kickin' Up Dust Farm, owned by Ken and Holly Besaw are one of 47 satellite adoption centers in the USA. PVDR has rescued over 10,000 donkeys in the last 18 years. PVDR adoption program is one of the ways they fulfill the goal of finding loving homes for abused or neglected donkeys. All available donkeys have been fully vetted, vaccinated, have been double quarantined, and are gentled. For more information on PVDR or adopting please visit www.donkeyrescue.org or contact Holly Besaw at 518-643-2577 or nysf@pvdr.org